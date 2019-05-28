Photo: Splendid

Gray Malin Celebrates Summer Style with Splendid Collaboration and Book Launch

By Dorothy Crouch | Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Gray Malin signs a copy of his new book "Italy" during his May 13 event. Photo: Gray Malin

Ahead of the official start of Summer 2019, West Hollywood, Calif., photographer Gray Malin collaborated on a collection of clothing with Los Angeles brand Splendid and launched his latest book of beach images all within a single week. The Splendid x Gray Malin Summer collection brings together elements commonly seen in the photographer's work—bright colors and beach scenes—with Splendid's silhouettes.

This second collaboration follows a Spring 2019 Splendid x Gray Malin collection that was also inspired by the beach-centric work of the photographer. In addition to the Splendid collaboration that was released May 9, Malin also celebrated his third book, "Italy," a collection of images from the Italian Riviera, at the Los Angeles location of Eataly on May 13.

A perfect pairing to the book, the Splendid x Gray Malin clothing collection features pieces for men and women. Relying on linen and rayon, the line includes swimwear, shorts, shirts, T-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, dresses and loungewear. Available in sizes XS-XL the collection is priced $59 to $178 retail, and can be found online and in Splendid stores.

Photo: Splendid

Photo: Splendid

Photo: Splendid

Photo: Splendid

Photo: Splendid

Photo: Splendid

