FASHION Hurley x Carhartt Releases Summer Collection

Following the launch of their first Outwork The Water collaboration in February, surf brand Hurley and workwear label Carhartt released the Summer 2019 Hurley x Carhartt collection. This is the second of four seasonal collections created between the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Hurley and Dearborn, Mich.'s Carhartt. As with the first collection, the recently released line was created for those whose livelihood and passions rely on the water, focusing on the campaign #OutworkTheWater.

“This collaboration is a true partnership between two iconic brands committed to making products that help people pursue their love for working and playing in and around the water,” said Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt. “Hurley is driven by its founder's vision to create cutting-edge gear that powers peoples’ passions. In the same way, Carhartt remains committed to developing rugged gear to serve and protect hardworking individuals.”

Using Hurley's technology and the durability for which Carhartt is known, the new collection includes women's short overalls and tank tops, while men's pieces include a sweatshirt, hat, shorts, boardshorts and short-sleeve T-shirts. The boardshorts rely on Hurley's patented lightweight, flexible and water-repellent Phantom fabric.

“We’re proud to be continuing this collaboration with Carhartt and excited to release the summer line,” said Hurley Creative Director Ryan Hurley. “Our collaborative effort really highlights the distinctive qualities of each brand. The purpose-built pieces are designed to #OutworkTheWater for those who live their lives on the ocean, lake or river.”

The collection's men's pieces are sized from XS-2XL, while women’s styles are sized XS-XL. Priced between $25-$100, Hurley x Carhartt is available online at the Hurley and Carhartt websites.