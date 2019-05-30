Here Comes The Summer Shop

It’s post Memorial Day. But weather in Los Angeles feels, well, umm…not Summer. The temperature has been ranging from high 50s Fahrenheit to mid-70s Fahrenheit.

Hopefully The Summer Shop will bring bikini weather. The pop-up displays the fashion styles of Levi’s and the HVN and Liana brands. It will take a bow on June 1, and will kick off a month-long run at 8476 Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif.

Looks will include Levi’s 501 cut-offs, HVN’s printed dresses, and Liana’s tees and tanks. Jeweler Alison Lou also will display her wares at The Summer Shop. Please bring the sun with you Summer Shop!