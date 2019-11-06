Citadel Outlets Tree lighting in 2018. Image courtesy of Citadel

On Nov. 9, It Will Be Xmas at The Citadel

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Halloween was just one week ago. Los Angeles temperatures are balmy enough to be beach weather; about somewhere in the 80s Fahrenheit. But if you’ll be swinging by Citadel Outlets, it might feel like Christmas.

On Nov, 9, the outlet mall, located a short drive from downtown Los Angeles will produce the 18th Annual Tree Lighting Concert. The star of the show will be what Citadel management calls the World’s Tallest Live-Cut Tree. The 115 white fir tree will be decorated with more than 10,000 ornaments and 18,000 multi-colored LED lights (The lights are also energy efficient, according to a Citadel statement!)

The tree lighting also will feature a caroling concert with pop band In Real Life, singer John Lindahl, and The All-American Boy Chorus. Part of the show will be a Snowfall Experience, where faux snow will blow during a light show. If you don’t make it to the Nov. 9 party, the Snowfall Experience will be produced nightly until Dec. 31, when the Citadel’ Christmas tree is taken down. Ho ho ho!!!

