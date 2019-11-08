ACCESSORIES Zenni x Cynthia Rowley Launches in Time for Holiday

Online eyewear brand Zenni partnered for the first time with fashion designer Cynthia Rowley on a limited-edition capsule that launched in time for Holiday. Released on Nov. 5, the Cynthia Rowley Holdiay Capsule Collection features four different frames, designed by New York's Rowley, which add to the Novato, Calif.-based Zenni's collection of 3,000 styles. Different lenses are available, including non-prescription Blokz blue blockers and various sunglass tints.

“The Zenni customer expects stylish eyewear options with great affordability to build out their eyewear wardrobe,” Zenni's Chief Product Officer Bai Gan said in a statement. “This fashion-forward partnership with Cynthia Rowley helps us continue to deliver on our promise, merging a beloved designer’s personal tastes with our everyday value. Shoppers can buy all four styles in this first collaboration with Cynthia Rowley for less than the average priced pair of prescription glasses at traditional retail.”

Available exclusively through the Zenni website, each pair retails at $35.95 and includes a special-edition tri-fold case and cloth that reflect the designer's signature style. In addition to these items, a travel case is also available. A second capsule collaboration between Rowley and Zenni will launch with new styles for Spring 2020.