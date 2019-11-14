TRUE L.A. HOLIDAY With Festive Fashion, Amid Executive Change, True Religion Unveils Holiday Collection

Holiday 2019 is providing a fresh start for Los Angeles brand True Religion Apparel, Inc. during the company’s launch of a festive line for the season of giving.

Defined by shimmering black—perfect for celebrating, military-inspired green, crisp winter white and baroque patterns in gold-and-red hues, True Religion’s Holiday 2019 collection offered a line the company referred to as “moody in its essence.” Taking notes from holiday themes, particularly influences from winter in California, the collection features jackets in faux-fur, puffer and quilted styles; tops in cropped and T-shirt styles ideal for layering; cozy joggers and hoodies; minidresses for the season’s festivities; and, of course, a lot of denim.

As an early holiday gift to the brand, True Religion also announced on Nov. 12 the appointment of Michael Buckley, its former president from 2006 to 2010, to the role of chief executive officer. He replaces Farla Efros, who served as interim CEO since June and will now focus on her position as president of HRC Retail Advisory. During this next chapter in his more than 30-year apparel-industry career, Buckley will report to True Religion’s board of directors.

“We are extremely excited and proud to welcome Michael Buckley back to True Religion Apparel. He brings years of experience in the men’s and women’s denim and sportswear arena, including his former role as president of True Religion,” Gene Davis, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “We thank Farla Efros for serving True Religion as its interim CEO over the past six months. We are pleased that she and the HRC Advisory team will continue supporting True Religion over the coming months.”

Returning to True Religion following a role as Differential Brands Group chief executive officer, Buckley looked forward to continuing his leadership at the brand that was launched in 2002 as one of the major players during the apparel industry’s premium-denim era.

“I am thrilled to return to True Religion and lead the company as its new chief executive officer at this exciting time in the brand’s evolution,” Buckley said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the board of directors, Farla Efros and HRC Advisory, and the entire True Religion team.”

Photos by Devyn Galindo.