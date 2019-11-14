New Everlane Store. New Windsor Store

Rendering of Stanford Shopping Center Everlane. Image courtesy Everlane

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, November 14, 2019

Black Friday is a couple of weeks away and some retailers have opened new shops before the big shopping day.

Everlane opened its fifth retail store on Nov. 15 . This one is located in Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif.

The shop’s interior includes a full denim wall, matte lighting and large windows that invite in natural light, according to a company statement.

Another recent opening, Windsor Fashions LLC opened a new Windsor store at Westfield Culver City in Culver City, Calif. on Oct. 31. Windsor merchandise ranges from prom dresses to women’s workwear.

