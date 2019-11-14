NEWS Week In Review

Nike Inc., one of the world’s largest suppliers and manufacturers of athletic sneakers and apparel, confirmed that it would stop selling its products to Amazon.com, the dominant retailer in U.S. e-commerce. The move brings to an end Nike’s 2-year-old program of selling on the channel. The Beaverton, Ore.–headquartered Nike will focus increasingly on its direct-to-consumer business, which accounts for 30 percent of its annual sales, according to a CNBC report.

Cotton Inc. introduced cotton-based performance fabrics called Storm Cotton and Storm Denim on Nov. 11. The new fabrics use Omnibloq, which is a laminate developed by Bolger and O’Hearn. It provides protection during heavy rains and snow. Storm Cotton and Storm Denim will provide the comfort of cotton with the performance characteristics of synthetic materials. Cotton Inc., which conducts worldwide research and promotion campaigns for cotton, is funded by U.S. cotton producers and importers of cotton.

Ann Taylor and LOFT, part of the Ascena Retail Group, Inc., announced the start of its 13th annual holiday campaign to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. People who shop online and at physical Ann Taylor and Ann Taylor Factory stores from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31 and at LOFT and LOFT Outlets from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 will be able to add a donation to St. Jude upon making their purchases. Ann Taylor and LOFT have raised $50 million for the organization. They also sponsor St. Jude Garden, which helps provide locally grown produce for St. Jude patients and families.

Offprice marked its 50th show in Las Vegas in August. The trade show’s Cash & Carry section has been a popular part of the biannual show. But the section, which sells buy-on-the-spot accessories and jewelry, was located away from the show’s main section, which takes place in Hall G of the Sands Expo & Convention Center. On Nov. 13, it was announced that the Cash & Carry section will be moved back to Hall G during the show’s upcoming edition, Feb. 3–6.

Facebook introduced Facebook Pay on Nov. 12. It will provide people with a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience across its divisions of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to a blog by Deborah Liu, Facebook’s vice president of marketplace and commerce. In the past, people were able to use the company’s applications to send money. Liu contended that Facebook Pay would make transactions easier and ensure that financial information remains secure. Facebook Pay will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger for fund-raisers, in-game purchases, event tickets and person-to-person payments. Facebook Pay supports most major credit cards and debit cards as well as PayPal, Liu said.

Now in its 13th consecutive year, off-price retailer Burlington Stores launched its Burlington Coat Drive this week for the 2019 Holiday season. In addition to partnering with non-profit organization Delivering Good, the Burlington, N.J.-headquartered company has found a new partner in Oscar-winning artist and activist Common, through his Common Ground Foundation. The nationwide initiative encourages the donation of new and gently used coasts. It will be held through Jan. 20, 2020.