Skechers Releases Premium Heritage Limited Edition Collection

After a successful September launch of the Premium Heritage One collection, the Skechers Premium Heritage line returns with a limited-edition Holiday line, blending Skechers popular outsoles with more-luxurious materials. The styles are available in colorful designs that include leopard print, tassels, rope collars, gold chains, cheetah patterns, snakeskin details, rhinestones and bejeweled accents.

“In a world with fast trends and social media creating demand for the latest hot item, consumers want newness, freshness, and something that stands out and is available for a limited time,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statment. “That’s the foundation of our Skechers Premium Heritage concept. These are statement shoes with high-end materials and design details on signature Skechers outsoles. It’s a capsule that creates buzz with key opinion leaders.”

The fresh Holiday designs are new versions of the original styles that were released in September. New styles include Skechers Energy–Captains View, Skechers D’Lites–Golden Idea, Skechers D’Lites 3.0–the Cheetah Queen and Flashy Stud. Available on the Skechers website, the footwear is also available at some of the brand's retail locations and select specialty retailers.