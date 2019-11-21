Fred Segal Unveils Pop-Up for Influential Japanese Retailer Beams

Influential Japanese retailer Beams has opened shops in Hong Kong and Bangkok, for the first time, Beams put together a major display in the Los Angeles area.

On Nov. 14, it opened a sprawling pop-up at Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif.

The wide assortment of styles featured Japan-only looks for its lines Beams Japan, Beams+, and Beams Couture.

John Frierson, president of Fred Segal, said the pop-up shop was something of a stylistic homecoming. “Beams was originally inspired by California. It bought California styles to Japan,” Frierson said.

Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal’s chairman and owner, also attended the party. “This pop-up further establishes Fresh Segal’s deepening relationship with Beams,” Lotman said. “We’re like-minded brands who share an incredible synergy, so we can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

During the party where Japanese drinks and treats were passed out, Beams President Yo Shitara, greeted Beams fans and well wishers around the pop-up area where the brand’s lines were available, including Beams +. It’s the private label brand inspired by American menswear. Also available, Beams Boy, a menswear line for women, and Beams Couture. This line is focused around vintage pieces and deadstock fabrics.