MANUFACTURING For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Skinnytees Will Help Pay 1 Woman’s Medical Bills

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Los Angeles’ Skinnytees label is getting involved by producing its Breast Sale Ever throughout the month. Skinnytees made special tops in pink, red, white, black and dusty-rose colors. Proceeds will not go to cancer research, said Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, founder of Skinnytees.

While funding research is of high importance,Schlesinger-Wagner wanted to focus her label's philanthropy on a single person dealing with breast cancer. The Breast Sale Ever collection’s proceeds will help medical bills for Phyllis Pendleton. Pendleton lives in the Detroit area and went through a round of chemotherapy for breast cancer. She also cares for her kids and her disabled husband, Schlesinger-Wagner said. “She’s tough,” the Skinnytees founder said. It’s a definite understatement.

However, Schlesinger-Wagner and some colleagues hope to give Pendleton a little time off from her cares. They’ll take her out to a lunch and then treat her to a fashion makeover.

Retail price points from the sale will range from $28 to $48. Select styles will be discounted for 30 percent off. The Breast Sale Ever will be produced skinnytees.com.