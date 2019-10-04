260 Sample Sale to DTLA

Many traditional sample sales take place for a few hours or days at fashion showrooms or at pop-up shops. New York –headquartered 260 Sample Sale company stretches those hours. The five New York locations of the company and a location in Beverly Hills, Calif. are open almost every day of the week.

The company is on the move. Earlier this week, it opened a pop-up in downtown Los Angeles, near the bustling landmark of the Grand Central Market. Scheduled to last to the end of the year, the 43,000-square-foot pop-up started with a sample sale for Herschel Supply Co. Upcoming sales will offer styles from Y-3 Adidas and Paul Smith.