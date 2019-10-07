J Brand Opens 1st Outlet Store

The J Brand marked the grand opening of a J Brand outlet store Oct. 5 at Camarillo Premium Outlets in Camarillo, Calif. The shop will be J Brand’s first outlet store. It will offer clothes from J Brand’s past seasons at up to 50 percent off of retail pricing.

Elaine Kelly, Camarillo Premium Outlet’s director of marketing and business development said that with J Brand joining the slate of tenants at the outlet center, Camarillo Premium’s consumers will have a wide selection of premium denim. Other premium denim brands running outlet stores at Camarillo include 7 for All Mankind, AG, Levi’s, Lucky Brand and True Religion.