TECHNOLOGY World’s First Zero-Emissions Top Handlers Introduced at the Port of Los Angeles

Increasing its commitment to combat the detrimental environmental effects of carbon emissions, the Port of Los Angeles unveiled its new Taylor ZLC976 zero-emissions top handlers, which rely on battery-powered electricity. Manufactured by Louisville, Miss.–based Taylor Machine Works, Inc., the pre-commercial, on-dock cargo-handling trucks are the first of their kind in the world. Through testing over the next year, the Port of Los Angeles will examine how the full capabilities of the machines aid in supporting more-efficient and cleaner cargo handling at the Everport Container Terminal.

“Today shows we are making good on our pledge to do the hard work of advancing commercially feasible solutions to meet our goal of transitioning all cargo-handling equipment to zero emissions by 2030,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka in a press release. “We’re excited to power up these battery-electric top handlers and test them under the real-world conditions of a working container terminal.”

The top handlers—also known as top picks—were presented on Oct. 2 during California Clean Air Day, when citizens are encouraged to engage in energy-conservation practices that will lower emissions, such as utilizing mass transit. With the ability to perform two full shifts—or 18 hours—the truck is able to fully charge its one-megawatt battery within five hours. Within each machine, a data logger will track hours of operation, charging frequency, energy usage and other performance indicators. Additionally, workers will provide feedback regarding maneuverability, noise levels and equipment safety.

“Today we mark another milestone in our drive toward a zero-emissions future,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Jamie Lee, addressing the crowd. “We’re also proud to continue our tradition as a global leader in pioneering cleaner and more-efficient ways of moving cargo. These pre-commercial top handlers will undergo 12 months of testing under the rigorous operating conditions of a marine terminal.”