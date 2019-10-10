Roark Opens Los Angeles Flagship and Plans Retail Rollout

Laguna Beach, Calif. headquartered brand Roark has won a bunch of awards from Surf Industry Manufacturers Association, such as 2016 Breakout Brand of the Year.

The travel inspired surf brand is planning to spread the word on its styles with new bricks-and-mortar shops. Last month it opened a flagship at 149 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, which formerly housed a boutique for the Sene label. It’s planning to open a handful of more shops. Its website, roark.com, posted help wanted ads for store jobs in Del Mar, Calif. and Berkeley, Calif. An email requesting comment on retail rollout was not answered by Roark at presstime.