Ziggie, a Sustainable Lifestyle Platform, Produces Pop-Up in Arts District

Sustainable lifestyle platform Ziggie.com will produce a pop-up shop for its Los Angeles-headquartered sustainable brands KINdom, Arzé, and Clarke & Barba. Feller, another one of the pop-ups sustainable brands, is designed in Seattle.

The pop-up will run from Oct. 11-13, then Oct. 15-18, at Rogue Collective boutique in Los Angeles’ Arts District. Located at 305 S. Hewitt St. the boutique is located on the site that is hallowed in Los Angeles rock history. Rogue Collective is parked in a space that formerly housed notorious punk rock nightclub Al’s Bar. It’s where music legends such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Perry Farrell, Beck, Nirvana and countless others performed at Al's, when the Arts District was a “no go” neighborhood during the 1980s and 1990s.

Music will return to the site for a launch party for the pop up, which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 12. Joshua Ray Gooch, who plays guitar with Shania Twain, will perform. No RVSP is required. Admission is free.