Elyse Walker’s 20th Anniversary Shindig

In a world peppered by news of store closings, the Elyse Walker boutiques celebrated an important milestone.

The Pacific Palisades, Calif.-headquartered boutique company celebrated 20-years in business last week. Its boutique business is growing. In 2018, the boutique’s founder Elyse Walker introduced Towne by Elyse Walker. In 2019, the casual fashion concept opened two more locations. There’s one located in Newport Beach, Calif., there is another Towne by Elyse Walker in Los Angeles’ Bel Air area. Walker was the co-founder of e-commerce emporium Forward by Elyse Walker. In 2016, Walker opened a second shop under her Elyse Walker nameplate at the Lido Marina Village retail center in Newport Beach.

At the Oct. 11 anniversary party, Walker made a champagne toast to success. Also unveiled at the party, a collaboration jewelry line Walker made with Los Angeles label Spinelli Kilcollin. Spinelli Kilcollin has made a splash with its linked and stacked galaxy rings.

After the party, Walker took some time to reflect on the past two decades. “20 years ago, I decided to open a store in Pacific Palisades. It was one block away from my kids’ school. It was important because, I wanted to have a career and be a room mom at the school. Twenty years later, I cannot believe how we have grown,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunities that the store has afforded me; from providing careers to many women and men, to supporting meaningful philanthropic organizations, to recently launching our new concept Towne by Elyse Wallker, All of my dreams have come true as I continue to watch the brand grow.”