MANUFACTURING Expanding His Offerings and Presence, Marcell Von Berlin Pays Homage to L.A.

Designer Marcell Von Berlin is expanding his eponymous brand from couture into apparel that is usually worn undercover. Based in Berlin and Los Angeles, Von Berlin is providing a lot of love to his stateside base by introducing an underwear line that was inspired by the city and its residents.

“This is the first time that I created an underwear collection,” he said. “Being here in Los Angeles for one year, I see what is happening on the street. Here, underwear is more than underwear, it’s become outerwear. The people in Los Angeles have been the biggest inspiration.”

Whether lounging at home, dressing for a night out or combining undergarments with streetwear styles, Angelenos are known for taking pride in maintaining and showing off their bodies. To promote the collection, Von Berlin shot the campaign for his underwear line at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Marcell Von Berlin’s marketing director, Bruno Lima, says the brand has embraced this pride through its new collection as a homage to the city.

“The people in L.A., the way they wear their clothes, they sometimes use underwear as a part of their outfits as outerwear,” he explained. “People in L.A. are very much into their bodies—working out, exposing the body, being out and about exercising.”

Manufactured in Poland, using Italian fabric made of 100 percent cotton, Marcell Von Berlin incorporates the same quality standards for which it is known into its new underwear collection. Lima notes that the brand’s supply-chain partners are experts who have been focused on their specific trades and provide the attention to detail that Marcell Von Berlin demands.

“Going to manufacturers in Poland who have the expertise to create a product that is unique and comfortable, for us quality is paramount,” Lima said. “Marcell thought about creating something that people feel sexy but comfortable in and wear it all day long. Adding the quality to the sex appeal was one of his inspirations as well.”

Pieces range from $40 to $60, with sizing in men’s available in S–XL and women’s XS–XL. While the line has a unisex appearance, there are styles for both men and women.

“In my collections, I try to use unisex context, something that will work for men and women,” Von Berlin said. “For the underwear, of course, we have a women’s cut and men’s cut, but we try to create the same aesthetic. I love the unisex idea. You see it in the whole collection.”

In addition to expanding the offerings of the brand, the company’s presence in Los Angeles is also growing. Undergoing a renovation that will be unveiled later this month, the Marcell Von Berlin flagship in West Hollywood, Calif., on Los Angeles’ famous retail strip Melrose Avenue, will provide an enormous retail-and-business space for the brand.

“We’re taking over the space next door,” Lima said. “We’ll have the entire collection—including the couture—in the space, offices upstairs and a showroom. We’re tripling the size of the store.”

While his brand’s presence continues to grow, Von Berlin is intent on continuing to provide unique designs of quality clothing.

“My brand is all about quality and unique design,” he said. “When shopping, I want something special and unique, and the quality has to be there. If it’s not, I will never buy it again as a customer.”