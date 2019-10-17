Look from Luooif Studio runway show at LA Fashion Week. Image courtesy Luooif Studio

Inkover Streetwear and Luooif Studio at LAFW

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, October 17, 2019

LA Fashion Week started Oct. 9 with a showcase of Thai designers. On following nights it put a spotlight on some European designers during the fashion week at the Petersen Automative Museum in Los Angeles.

On Oct. 10, Italian-brand Inkover Streetwear produced a runway show at LAFW. Its Spring Summer 2020 line drew inspiration from Japanese streetwear, tattoos and graffiti. The event was Inkover’s first American runway show.

U.K. brand Luooif Studio also exhibited at LAFW. It took the runway Oct. 11 with a number of ethereal looks. The show also marked the first American show for this brand. Take a look.

Inkover Streetwear runway show. Images courtesy Inkover Streetwear

Styles from the Luooif Studio runway show. Images courtesy of Luooif

