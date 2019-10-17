Inkover Streetwear and Luooif Studio at LAFW

LA Fashion Week started Oct. 9 with a showcase of Thai designers. On following nights it put a spotlight on some European designers during the fashion week at the Petersen Automative Museum in Los Angeles.

On Oct. 10, Italian-brand Inkover Streetwear produced a runway show at LAFW. Its Spring Summer 2020 line drew inspiration from Japanese streetwear, tattoos and graffiti. The event was Inkover’s first American runway show.

U.K. brand Luooif Studio also exhibited at LAFW. It took the runway Oct. 11 with a number of ethereal looks. The show also marked the first American show for this brand. Take a look.