Popkiller at Sweet 16

Downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood is a go-to place for Japanese pop-culture and Japanese cute culture fashions. The Popkiller boutique not only has been an anchor for this scene. It’s been around for a long time. On Oct. 17, Popkiller founder Ricky Takizawa produced a 16th anniversary party for Popkiller, located at 343 E. 2nd St in Little Tokyo.

The anniversary party also celebrated a major remodel for the store that specializes in cute culture, gifts and vintage styles. “We took out the store mezzanine,” Takizawa said. Minus the mezzanine, the store space enjoys a high ceiling. The store’s new look also features custom neon art and more lighting.

The Sweet 16 party also went on a couple of storefronts over at Popkiller's sibling store; Pop Little Tokyo. It offers tees from Popkiller's community of artists, and is located at 349 E. 2nd St.