Fred Segal X Stadium Goods

With superstar sneaker and streetwear shop Kith as a neighbor, Fred Segal is revving up streetwear styles at its flagship on 8500 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif.

Stadium Goods, a prominent New York-headquartered streetwear marketplace, unveiled a couple of pop-up shops at Fred Segal last week. They’ll run through January.

Stadium Goods curated Fred Segal spaces will feature rotating displays on sneakers and streetwear styles. For its Oct. 17 Fred Segal debut, Stadium Goods unveiled the collaboration collection Stadium Goods x Smalls Studio Tie Dye collaboration. Take a look.