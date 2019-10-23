Interior of Beverly Center Kenzo. Image courtesy of Kenzo

Kenzo Opened Boutique at Beverly Center

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, October 23, 2019

French Luxe Brand Kenzo opened its first Los Angeles boutique recently. Located on the 7th floor of Beverly Center, the 1,900-square-foot Kenzo store features an interior design from Fabrizio Casiraghi, who developed the look of Kenzo’s Parisian stores.

The Beverly Center Kenzo will feature women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and clothing for kids. The Beverly Center store opened Sept. 28. A New York City Kenzo is scheduled to open in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 2020. The retailer runs five stores in U.S. and by December, 95 stores across the world.

