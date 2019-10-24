LA FASHION WEEK LA Fashion Week SS2020 Showcases International and L.A. Designers

Returning to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile neighborhood, LA Fashion Week showcased new collections that included garments created by designers from around the globe and those based in the City of the Angels. The Arthur Chipman–produced event provided a platform to local designers including Adolfo Sanchez, Coral Castillo—who was honored with this season’s Moss Adams Fashion Innovator award on Oct. 11, Farinaz Farzaneh, the No. J and Smock Me.

LA Fashion Week also created space for international artists to unveil their Spring/Summer 2020 collections, which drew inspiration from an array of sources. With an opening night from Peru’s Noe Bernacelli, who created an elegantly tailored collection based on the impossible romance between a serpent and a raven, to the sparkle and shimmer of London’s Luooif Studio by designer Lena Loffurzzi, the LA Fashion Week runway featured styles to suit every fashion palate.

From Oct. 8 through 12, LA Fashion Week’s unveiling of new styles among automotive machines that can reach record-breaking speeds was an exciting juxtaposition with the thoughtful work of dedicated garment designers.