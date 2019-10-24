Valentino's New South Coast Plaza Store

October brings in the World Series, Halloween, and in South Coast Plaza, a new Valentino store.

The Italian fashion house moved its boutique from the Jewel Court of the center to a 6,451-square-foot space in Level 2 of Costa Mesa, Calif. center’s Nordstom wing.

There’s not only more room to stretch out at the new Valentino. It also offers the fashion house’s menswear, which was not available at the former South Coast Plaza Valentino. The shop also offers women’s styles, accessories, and fragrances.

The look of the new store was designed to foster a sense of intimacy, according to a brand statement. The shop’s interior was developed by Pierpaolo Piccoli, Valentino’s creative director, along with David Chipperfield Architects.