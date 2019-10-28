Diamond Supply Co.& Modelo's Day of the Dead Collection

It was the Saturday before Halloween. Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue was getting ready for the fright night holiday, and Dia de los Muertos, which is celebrated on Nov. 1.

Fairfax's Dolls Kill flagship presented a horror-themed store windows. Up the street, the Diamond Supply Co. flagship produced a party celebrating its Dia de los Muertos themed collaboration with Mexican beer brand Model Especial.

Tees, hoodies and caps featuring Modelo logo and Diamond Supply graphics ranged from $34 for tees to $120 for a satin jacket. The party also featured Dia de los Muertos face painting, and of course Modelo micheladas.