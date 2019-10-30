Jack’s Surfboards Unveils Snowboard Shop

Main Street in Huntington Beach, Calif., has been called the Rodeo Drive of surf. Influential surf shops such as Huntington Surf & Sport and Jack’s Surfboards, run big emporiums on the thoroughfare and sell the latest in surf styles.

Add snowboarding to the street’s merchandising mix. Snowboard styles have long been sold on Main Street, but Jack’s Surfboards recently opened up permanent shop Jack’s Snowboard Shop, just before snowboard season officially starts.

The snowboard shop moved into the former space of skateboard focused shop Jack’s Garage, at 121 Main St., earlier this month, said Bob Abdel. He’s a partner and buyer for Jack’s Surfboards, which runs seven other full-price Jack’s shops.

“Jack’s Garage was skate and snow,” Abdel said. “We want to give more room to snow,” he said. The Garage’s skate looks were moved to Jack’s Surfboards emporium at 101 S.Main St. Skate brands have long enjoyed a significant presence at Jack’s Surfboards. After April, Abdel said that skate styles would come back to the Jack’s Snowboard Shop, along with snow styles. Brands sold at the snow shop include Billabong, DC, Vans, Union, Ride and Dragon.