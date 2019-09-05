Exterior of The Cause Collection boutique. Image via Instagram profile of Cause Collection founder Cheryl Najafi

RETAIL

The Cause Collection To West 3rd Street

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, September 5, 2019

Nordstrom Inc. made an impact with its Treasure & Bond brand. It donates 2.5 percent of net sales to nonprofit organizations for youth.

A new Los Angeles bricks-and-mortar store also plans to be part of give-back retail. The Cause Collection brand opened a shop last month at 8222 W. 3rd St., in between Los Angeles Beverly Center and The Grove retail centers. Previously The Cause Collection was a pure-play digital retail story, and continues to be found at www.thecausecollection.com

The Cause Collection offers contemporary women’s styles, and donates proceeds to non-profits such as GLSEN, which advocates for LGBTQ students, Healthy Housing Foundation, which provides housing units at an affordable cost to low-income people and ACLU SoCal.

