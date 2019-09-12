MANUFACTURING Guess? Goes Green

In 2017, Guess? Inc. developed guidelines toward making the clothes it manufactures more sustainable.



Sustainability goals for the Los Angeles-headquartered Guess? included producing 25 percent of its denim with eco-friendly fabrics by 2021, according to the company’s sustainability goals. Other goals included decreasing its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent.

Guess? will put its sustainability achievements on display with its Guess Eco collection. It was unveiled in Europe in 2016, and has been available around the world since then. Its Fall 2019 styles were officially released on Sept. 12. Looks include the Eco Luxe denim, which includes materials such as Lyocell fabric and cotton fabrics that have been recycled.

Eco Luxe denim is available in six separate styles and washes. Also available, 100 percent organic-cotton T-shirts and tanks, and dresses and knit tops made with the Lenzing company’s Tencel Modal. Take a look.