What Is Business Casual Actually? The Robert Herjavec Collection by Buttercloth Hopes To Answer

Business casual may not be the best defined style of office clothes, but to Robert Herjavec, business magnate and star of ABC program Shark Tank, it’s definitely not T-shirts and jeans.

In October 2018, Herjavec invested in Los Angeles –founded shirting brand Buttercloth. Danh Tran, a founder of Buttercloth, said that his brand will be used to answer some questions on business casual. “(Herjavec) wanted to redefine business casual look,” Tran said. “ Most guys don’t know what business casual is.”

A new, limited collection of Buttercloth may put business casual into a tighter focus. The Robert Herjavec Collection by Buttercloth was released Sept. 13 on the label’s direct-to-consumer channel www.buttercloth.com. The Herjavec Collection comes in 10 styles, Tran said. The collared shirts come in designs that include solids and pinstripes. Retail price points run around $118 according to the brand’s website.