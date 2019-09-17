Dia De Los Muertos Comes Early to California Flower Mall

Dia De Los Muertos doesn’t come for its annual costume and horror show for another six weeks.

But that doesn’t mean that you can’t break out your Dia De Los Muertos costume now. On Sept. 18, The California Flower Mall will be producing a Dia De Los Muertos Art and Fashion show from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 825 S. San Pedro St., according to its Facebook page. Models wearing Dia De Los Muertos floral headdresses and costumes…and yes, the holiday's ornate makeup, will be taking the California Flower Mall’s marigold colored carpet. Orale!