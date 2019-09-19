MANUFACTURING Boardriders Announces Slate of New Execs & New Campaigns

Boardriders, Inc. announced a number of initiatives on Sept. 18 that will put it on a path to growth, according to David Tanner, chief executive officer of the Huntington Beach, Calif.–based action-sports company.

These changes include new executives, expansion into additional categories and closing the books on a turbulent few years that featured a bankruptcy, restructuring and the acquisition of Billabong, the former rival of Boardrider’s Quiksilver brand, Tanner said. Boardriders is the parent company of leading action-sports brands Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, Von Zipper and Xcel.

“After a decade of headwinds and restructuring, Boardriders now has that strong foundation and is ready and able to invest strategically at scale in our brands, our people and these targeted growth initiatives,” he said in a statement.

These initiatives include increasing speed-to-market capabilities and regional flexibility for product development as well as a new sustainability platform. Tanner also announced a flurry of new executives who will help execute the company’s fresh initiatives.

Shannan North will serve in the new role of president for commercial strategy and growth. He was formerly a Billabong global brand president and currently serves as the president of the trade group Surf Industry Manufacturers Association.North will coordinate the rollout of the growth initiatives, global retail strategy and cross-brand commercial strategies. He will also oversee Billabong Men’s, Billabong Women’s, Quiksilver, Roxy and Xcel.

According to a company statement, leadership teams of these lines will continue to serve in their positions, but Mark Weber will assume the new role of global general manager for Billabong Men’s, and Katie Singer will serve in the new role of global general manager for Billabong Women’s. Dan Levine will take on the new role of global general manager of the street category, which will coordinate the company’s efforts in skate and streetwear styles. Levine will continue to direct DC Shoes and perform global strategy leadership for the Element brand. David Brooks will move out of his job as global general manager of the Element brand and work in the newly created role of global general manager, partnerships and distribution.

At RVCA, Brad Blankinship was named global general manager, while Cathey Curtis will serve as the general manager of RVCA Women’s and also the global head of sustainability. Nate Smith will serve as president of the Americas, and Greg Healy will serve as global president of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.