Ryllace Makes A Debut in Santa Monica

New brand Ryllace produced a debut party at Élphante restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 24. Britney Young of Netflix comedy GLOW, model and actress Hayley Hasselhoff and model Robyn Lawley made appearances at the debut party wearing the styles of Ryllace, which describes itself as a premium plus-size brand.

Ryllace is a brand developed by Cornerstone Brands, part of Qurate Retail Group, headquartered in Franconia, N.H., said Claire Spofford, Cornerstone’s president.

“We are truly thrilled to see Ryllace come to life. The idea emerged from a growing demand in the marketplace for high quality product with a focus on premium materials and versatility for the plus-size woman. We put a lot of thought and care into developing this brand to ensure the fit is right, products feel and move like a dream, and every detail is considered for her. The result is a collection that will elevate her style so she can look and feel amazing,” she said in a prepared statement.