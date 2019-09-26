RETAIL eBay CEO Wenig Steps Down

There was a quick reshuffling of the executive pack at eBay, the sprawling San Jose, Calif.–headquartered e-marketplace.

On Sept. 25, Devin Wenig, eBay’s chief executive officer, resigned.

“In the past few weeks, it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new board,” Wenig wrote on his Twitter feed. “Whenever that happens, it’s best for everyone to turn that page over. It has been an incredible privilege to lead one of the world’s great businesses for the past eight years.”

Earlier this year, eBay announced that it would be restructuring. Following Wenig’s resignation, the company said that it would embark on a search to find the company’s next leader. It will look at executives from inside and outside the organization, according to a company statement. Also on Sept. 25, eBay’s board of directors appointed the company’s chief financial officer, Scott Schenkel, as its interim CEO.

It was also announced that Andy Cring would serve as interim chief financial officer. Cring has most recently served as eBay’s vice president of global financial planning and analysis.