Lulus Gets Physical

Digital commerce emporium Lulus will produce its first physical pop-up shop on Sept. 28. The Chico, Calif. – based Lulus is coming to Los Angeles to roll out the pop-up, where it will sell its contemporary styles for women.

On the night of Sept. 27, it will produce a party for VIPs and some heavy hitting shoppers. The pop-up will open to the wider public from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. The pop-up will run at a sprawling space on 8175 Melrose Ave. which until 2018 housed a Burton Snowboards and Channel Islands shop.

The former Burton shop ranged over 11,000-square-feet, so Lulus will have a lot of space to produce three separate shops, said Colleen Winter, Lulus' cofounder. There will be a shop for Fall clothes, a party shop for cocktail looks and a bridal shop. Appointments and walk-ins will be welcome at the bridal shop where concierges will help brides and bridesmaids put together their looks.

There also will be a lot of opportunity to hang out and party at the pop-up. A café will serve coffee drinks. Trendy bakery Milk Bar will serve cookies and drinks in a pink food truck parked outside of the pop-up. There’s a station to get facial massages. And fitting for any pop-up of the contemporary era, there will be plenty of backgrounds for social media photos. Yowza!!!!