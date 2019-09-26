LEGAL PacSun Pays $85,000 Settlement in Discrimination Suit

Anaheim, Calif.–headquartered Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC, will pay $85,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, it was announced on Sept. 20.

PacSun was accused of violating The Americans With Disabilities Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating against job applicants based on disability. The EEOC stated that PacSun violated the law when a paraplegic job seeker sought to apply for a job at a PacSun location in St. Augustine, Fla.

According to the lawsuit, a store manager told the job seeker that the store was not hiring. However, the job seeker found that the store manager told applicants without disabilities that the store was indeed hiring.

In addition to the $85,000 settlement, PacSun agreed to revise its antidiscrimination policy and provide training for managers and workers in North and Central Florida regarding interactions with people who have disabilities. The retailer is required to maintain a telephone hotline to report incidents of workplace discrimination. The settlement’s consent decree required the retailer to post physical notices advising employees of their rights at stores in North and Central Florida.

While Robert Adler led the EEOC’s litigation effort, the organization’s Miami District director, Michael Farrell, commented on the significance of the ruling.

“Rejecting qualified applicants based on disability is a clear violation of the law,” Farrell said. “This settlement brings the EEOC another step closer to achieving our mission of eradicating such conduct from the workplace.”

In a statement on the case, PacSun said that the company works against discrimination. “PacSun has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We are committed to treating all customers and employees with dignity and respect, and have a longstanding history of being an employer of choice for people with disabilities. We are pleased to have resolved this matter,” the statement said.