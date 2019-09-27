MANUFACTURING MSYFAO Promotes An Important Message of Compassion and Caring

Inspired by the unrealistic depictions of relationships found in reality television, San Diego-born Justin and Hunter Moreno launched Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay to promote the social good through compassion and care. While watching an episode of the MTV program "Catfish," which leads people who are often involved in volatile relationships primarily online, to track down the objects of their affection, Justin Moreno was struck by the emotional damage caused by these connections.

"If you have people in your life who you’re close to and care about, open up those lines of communication to them," he said. "I had this thought to myself, ‘These people on the show would be better off if they had people checking in on them.' Make sure your friends are okay. By the end of that episode, I thought spreading the message would be a good idea."

The brothers launched the brand in November 2018, with a bases in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, centered on a charitable business model. MSYFAO donates a percentage of its sales to nonprofit organizations, such as The Trevor Project, which promote mental health and wellness. To bring recognition to Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month during September, the brothers increased their commitment to funding mental-health initiatives.

"During September, we're donating proceeds to Crisis Text Line in order to donate 100 texters worth of proceeds to the organization," Justin Moreno explained. "We had one day earlier this month on World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10, when we had a dedicated percentage of 50 percent of all proceeds donated."

Available on Fanjoy, MSYFAO is available in unisex sizes XS to XXXL, with retail pricing for clothing ranging from $26.95-$44 and phone cases available for $24.