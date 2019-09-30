Real Housewives’ Sutton Stracke Opens West Hollywood Shop Sutton

The Kardashians ran a boutique chain called Dash. Another reality TV star will put her love of fashion, shopping and retail on the line. On Sept. 26, Sutton Stracke of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opened independent boutique Sutton in West Hollywood Calif.

“It’s fashion art, furniture and jewelry, all the things I love in one space,” she said. The bungalow-like space a few blocks away from pioneering boutique Maxfield will exhibit rotating gallery shows, local designers and places to hang out. “People can enjoy, sit and relax in the courtyard. It’s an experience. Not just a place to shop.” Designers featured at the shop will include Amber Sakai, Monica Mahoney, August Getty and jewelry designer Amber Erin.

At the Sept. 26 party, West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico dropped by to make a toast. Also making an appearance, the Real Housewives….and a big camera crew.