MANUFACTURING Lucky Brand’s Newest Collaboration: Making Face Masks

One of the big fashion stories during the coronavirus pandemic has been how apparel manfucturers, designers and brands have retooled their production to make face masks. Los Angeles’ Lucky Brand has joined the fight.

Last week, the brand announced that it had partnered with Suay Sew Shop to produce and distribute face masks.

Lucky Brand donated denim fabric to Suay, as well as $5,000 to support the shop’s face-mask production, according to a Lucky Brand statement. These masks will be given to people working at pharmacies, groceries and delivery services.

Lucky brand also placed an order to make surgical-grade N95 masks with a Chinese manufacturing partner.