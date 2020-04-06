MANUFACTURING Carhartt and Buck Mason Join the Fight to Make PPEs

Fashion brands continue to find new purpose in making personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workwear brand Carhartt announced that it will start flexing its manufacturing might by producing 50,000 medical gowns starting the week of April 6. On the week of April 20, the Dearborn, Mich., company will embark on manufacturing 2.5 million masks, said Mark Valade, Carhartt’s chief executive officer.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” he said.

Los Angeles’ Buck Mason brand has partnered with the LA Protects group of manufacturers working with city of Los Angeles to making personal protective equipment. Buck Mason committed to donate 100,000 non-medical face masks as part of the initiative.

Buck Mason also announced a Face Masks for America campaign. For every Buck Mason mask that is sold on its digital channel www.buckmason.com, the company will donate a non-medical face mask to someone working in an essential service, according the the label’s founders Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn