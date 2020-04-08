RETAIL Tacori Reminds Customers That Love is Essential

As consumers stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, jewelry-design company Tacori shares a hopeful message that "love is essential," as it hosts a weekly contest to promote this message of remaining connected despite the necessity of staying apart.

“We believe in the power of love to connect us. While we aren’t in a front-lines essential role, we are in a unique position to do some good and create moments to celebrate love,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Michelle Chila. “Whether it’s love for your family, your country, your friendships, or romantic love, our social connections with each other matter. Today more than ever. And especially in uncertain times, we want to give people a reason to celebrate love. Now is the time to embrace the idea that love is essential.”

For every week that its home state of California remains under stay-at-home orders, Tacori will award a winner with a prize such as a wedding-ring set, earrings or a Tacori Dantela engagement ring with center diamond. Additional opportunities to accumulate points and win Tacori gift cards are also offered through the campaign. The public is encouraged to register through Tacori's Love is Essential site.