LA Fashion Festival Chief Takes New Project Virtual

Stay-at-home orders put the kibosh on public gatherings. It put a lot of events producers out of business. Justin Raymond Merino had to postpone the annual LA Fashion Festival, which was scheduled to run in Downtown Los Angeles later this year.

The 2019 LA Fashion Festival mixed films with a fashion focus, live performances, panel discussions and a market for emerging designers. While the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have changed the world, there’s still a need for content. So Merino’s events organization, Kulturspace, will aim to produce something that can deliver LA Fashion Festival’s content for a society avoiding contact.

On April 22, it will launch Virtual Culture Festival. It will webcast films, music releases, art exhibits, product launches, online talks, webinars, interactive live interviews, all in the name of keeping people connected virtually on the website virtualculturefestival.com

“People are going to be able to look for free at art, watch videos, podcasts, sessions with artists, virtual runway shows and product launches,” Merino said. “We’ll host content and also link out."

Merino’s kulturspace team will produce digital content for this ongoing festival. Artists also can collaborate with his group, he said. For more information, visit virtualculturefestival.com