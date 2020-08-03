RETAIL eBay Teams Up With NBA Star P.J. Tucker For Sneaker Loft

eBay is one of the hubs of the business for high-end sneakers, with almost six million sneakers sold on the platform in 2019, according to a statement from the San Jose, Calif.–headquartered digital marketplace. On Aug. 3, it announced Sneaker Loft, an e-pop-up shop that it produced with P.J. Tucker, who plays for Houston Rockets NBA team, and is celebrated for being a king of sneaker collecting.

Tucker maintains a sprawling collection of 5,000 sneakers. The Sneaker Loft will run until Aug. 10 and will feature Tucker talking in a video on his perspectives on all things sneaker. The Sneaker Loft also will retail kicks that are inspired by Tucker's sprawling collection, as well as hard-to-find sneakers such as the Air Jordan 9 Retro Premio and Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” said Mark Flaa, general manager of sneakers, eBay North America.



“eBay’s sneakerhead community is one of our most passionate, and P.J. Tucker epitomizes that passion; we couldn’t miss the opportunity to share with fans an inside-look at his new Sneaker Loft and share this perspective with other collectors on the marketplace,” he said. “Not only can fans hear about some of his best scores on eBay, but they’ll have the chance to shop some of those favorites to add to their own collection.”