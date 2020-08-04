FASHION Darren Romanelli Partners with LeRoy Neiman Foundation to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Los Angeles-based artist Darren Romanelli, also known as DRx, has partnered with the LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation to create a capsule streetwear-inspired collaboration and online exhibition, blending the artists' works to benefit a good cause. With the colorful pop-impressionist approach of Neiman's work, Romanelli created a line of caps that were originally scheduled to be released for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than scrap the project, Romanelli and the LeRoy Neiman Foundation decided to release the “Brushstrokes” collection to benefit Artist Relief during the time of COVID-19. Retailing for $65, each cap will be sent with a vintage LeRoy Neiman poster selected from the foundation's archives. Packages are available via the foundation website and will ship in mid-August.