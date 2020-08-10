RETAIL Macy's Rolls Out Macy's Backstage Shops

As Macy’s reopens stores, it continues to roll out locations for its offprice Macy’s Backstage sections located in its department stores.

On Aug. 8, it opened 11 Macy’s Backstage stores within stores, with two of these shops located in Southern California. New Macy’s Backstage locations were opened at the department store’s locations in Mission Viejo and Thousand Oaks, Calif. Macy’s Backstage Thousand Oaks spreads out over 12,300 square feet of retail space on the first level of the full-line department stores. The Mission Viejo Macy’s Backstage runs 14,700 square feet. Both offer apparel, for women, men and children, as well as toys, housewares, home office, cosmetics, nail care, personal protective equipment, shoes and accessories, said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of off-price.

“Our customers are excited about the Macy’s Backstage shopping experience, and we are thrilled to offer a strong assortment of in-the-moment fashion and great prices for each Backstage location and the community it serves,” she said.