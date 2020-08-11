TECHNOLOGY Acquiring Custom Gateway, Kornit Digital Expands Its Cloud-Software Reach

Digital-printing technology provider Kornit Digital announced that it has acquired the United Kingdom–based cloud-software workflow-solutions company Custom Gateway. Through the acquisition, the Israel-headquartered Kornit will apply Custom Gateway technologies to enhance its on-demand production models for apparel and home décor.

“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of Custom Gateway as we augment our market-leading capabilities with their powerful software, which we’ve evaluated thoroughly, including via several strategic customers we share,” Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Brands, retailers, suppliers and fulfillers of all sizes stand to grow considerably through digital transformation, and with Custom Gateway, Kornit will revolutionize on-demand digital textile production with a unique end-to-end solution, giving us a powerful competitive advantage in the market.”

Formerly a web-development agency that opened in 2009, Custom Gateway evolved into EasyPromo 3D by 2010 to serve the promotional-products trade. In 2012, the company rebranded as Gateway3D, with new offerings in custom-product development and order management. Following its merger with Licensed Content Business ITP, the firm became Custom Gateway in 2016.



“We’re excited about bringing these two creative cultures together and know from experience that Kornit and Custom Gateway are built upon a common vision,” Custom Gateway’s CEO, Andrew Talbot, said in a press release. “Together, we will provide global brands and fulfillers optimal control of their business, ensuring swift, socially responsible fulfillment and a profitable model that produces and ships orders in real time, without excess inventory or labor.”

Able to serve the business-to-business and business-to-consumer communities, the Custom Gateway technology will complement Kornit Konnect, the company’s cloud-based production technology.

“On-demand production is overtaking traditional retail models, and the producers who harness all available data will win the marketplace,” Omer Kulka, Kornit’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Custom Gateway to the Kornit family, a development that will ultimately give end consumers the products and experiences they expect.”