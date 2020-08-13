RETAIL Lululemon To the Bloc in DTLA

Technical athletic company Lululemon Athletica recently opened a pop-up shop at The Bloc retail center in downtown Los Angeles.

Lululemon moved into a 3,600-square-foot space on the plaza level of the retail center, which was formerly occupied by Handcrafted LA, an emporium for independent designers.

The DTLA Lululemon sells its branded fashions for women and men such as its 5 Year Basic Tee and its Metal Vent Technical shirt. Neighbors include a Macy’s department store and flagship for the Uniqlo brand.