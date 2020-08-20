BASICALLY BEAUTIFUL Deep, Smoky Denim and Cool Blues Define Ética for Fall 2020

Bringing its pieces back to beautiful basics for Fall 2020, the responsible denim brand Ética left behind its colorful hues of spring and summer in favor of garments that were made to create a statement while remaining comfortable. In addition to various shades of blue, the Los Angeles brand relied on blacks and smoky shades for the cooler months. This season sees jeans in silhouettes including skinnies, flares, bootlegs, boyfriends and tapered legs. Buttons are also big, with the notions appearing on the fly and lining slash pockets.

Ética took its basics further by offering classics with a bit of a twist. A black-denim ultra-mini continues below its raw hem with a handkerchief lining that falls below the knee at its longest point. It smoky A-line midi-skirt with a raw hem includes a high off-center V-cut that adds just enough distress to the denim for an added sultry touch. More black denim includes a collared, sleeveless knee-length dress with buttons down the front and button-closure pockets at each breast. The vintage feel of Ética’s mid-wash, blue-denim jumpsuit features a sweetheart neckline and bustier-style bodice that includes a full zipper down the front as well as welt pockets in front.

Ética also made its tank top and T-shirt offerings unique, with one style of tee in a pistachio color featuring a jean pocket at the left-breast side. Its Upcycled Block sweatshirt in gray features the top half of a pair of white jeans sewn upside down onto the front, with the pant waistband serving as the bottom of the piece. Price points range from $68 to $188 retail. The Fall 2020 collection is available at eticadenim.com.