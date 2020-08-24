FASHION EDIT +: New Collection from Chief of The North Face Korea

Jean Sung, an executive director and chief marketing officer of The North Face Korea, recently introduced Fall 2020 styles for a separate brand, EDIT+, an emerging global ethical and sustainable fashion label for women and men.

EDIT+’s Fall 2020 collection features athleisure and modular outwear, which the wearer can customize, or edit with parts such as detachable hoods, coat extensions and removable sleeves. Think of it as a collection that you can edit a garment’s look for weather or for style, Sung said. Edit+ runs a marketing and brand office in Seattle. It produces the line at a Seoul factory where the brand’s styles are designed and manufactured. Sung said that she hopes to build a production facility on the West Coast of the United States in the near future.