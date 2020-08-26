RETAIL Foot Locker Brings Power Store Concept to Compton, Calif.

Foot Locker Inc. opened its first West Coast Power Store on Aug. 26 in Compton, Calif., a hub of hip-hop culture, located nearly 30 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

The Compton Foot Locker store is the sportswear retailer's fourth Power Store in the United States and the seventh in the world. Consider it a bigger, and perhaps, more-community focused version of the more than 890 Foot Locker stores in the U.S. Staff as well as artists featured at the Compton Foot Locker Power Store are recommended to live no more than 5 miles from the emporium, which is located at 205 E. Compton Blvd, according to a Foot Locker statement.

Spanning over 12,000-square-feet, the Compton Foot Locker Power Store will feature an activation space for community events, as well as a curbside pick-up window. The Compton store will feature store-only exclusives such as a special sneaker collaboration from K-Swiss and artist Mike Reesé.