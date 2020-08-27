RETAIL Cotton Citizen Unveils Fred Segal Shop-in-Shops

With the Labor Day weekend on the horizon, Cotton Citizen, a made-in-Los Angeles, premium-garments brand, unveiled shop-in-shops at the Fred Segal flagship in West Hollywood, Calif., and the Fred Segal store in Malibu, Calif.

The Cotton Citizen shop-in-shops will run for about a year, said Ashley Petrie, Fred Segal’s vice president of women’s merchandising. “Cotton Citizen is a pioneer for innovative wash treatments, craftsmanship and captures a unique authenticity with everything they do. We look forward to being a platform for their collection and their story,” Petrie said.

The Cotton Citizen shop-in-shops will start business by showing the brand’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection, which features earth hues, Cotton Citizen’s take on stripes, as well as tie-dye treatments. Retail price points will range from $65 to $325.